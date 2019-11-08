The United States is acting provocatively when it says that dialogue with Russia on the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) is only possible if China joins the dialogue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

"Constantly putting forward China's joining the process as a precondition looks overtly provocative, given that Beijing has repeatedly clearly voiced its position," Lavrov said at the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference.

The New START, signed in 2010, is currently the only remaining arms reduction treaty between Russia and the US. While its expires in 2021, the US has not yet announced plans to extend the pact. Instead of that, it has expressed willingness to engage China in the dialogue in order to sign a new trilateral deal. Meanwhile, Beijing has rejected the idea.