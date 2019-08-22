UrduPoint.com
Moscow Slams Zelenskyy For Linking Ukrainian Settlement To Russia's Possible Return To G8

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 12:55 PM

Moscow Slams Zelenskyy for Linking Ukrainian Settlement to Russia's Possible Return to G8

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday condemned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's remarks that only resolving the Crimea and Donbas issues would indicate Russia's readiness for the G8 format, saying that signals are expected from Kiev and not from Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday condemned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's remarks that only resolving the Crimea and Donbas issues would indicate Russia's readiness for the G8 format, saying that signals are expected from Kiev and not from Moscow.

Earlier on Thursday, Zelenskyy wrote on Facebook that since Russia was suspended from the G8 format back in 2014, nothing "has changed," adding that only if Moscow hands over Crimea to Ukraine, ceases hostilities in Donbas and releases detained Ukrainian sailors, would it be "a clear signal to the world that Russia is ready to return to high diplomacy."

"And now regarding signals. They are expected from you [the Ukrainian president]. And not on social media, but in reality," Zakharova replied on Facebook.

The spokeswoman added that Russia was a permanent and active participant of "high diplomacy" through international platforms, the most important among them being the UN Security Council. Zakharova stressed that the Minsk Accords on Donbas were supported by the UN Security Council resolution and Ukraine must comply with them.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House that he would support Russia's return to the G8 format. The US president discussed the matter with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, and agreed on Macron's proposal to invite Russia to the G7 summit in 2020.

Relations between Moscow and Kiev deteriorated in 2014 after Crimea's reunification with Russia and amid the crisis in eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian authorities have labeled Russia as an "aggressor state" over its alleged interference in Ukraine's internal affairs and involvement in the conflict in Donbas. To this day, Kiev also insists that Crimea is an occupied territory.

Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations, saying that it is not party to the conflict in Ukraine and wants the country to overcome its political and economic crises. Moscow has also stressed that the referendum on Crimea was held democratically and in line with international law.

