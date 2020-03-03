Moscow-Sofia Flight Returns to Sheremetyevo Over Technical Glitch - Emergency Services

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) A320 plane of Aeroflot airline bound for Sofia had to return to Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Tuesday after a technical system warning went off, the emergency services told Sputnik.

"The aircraft landed in Sheremetyevo successfully," a representative of the emergency service said.

According to earlier reports, flight 2060 had to return after a warning went off that the Ground Proximity Warning System was not working correctly.

Earlier in the day, Aeroflot's Boeing 737 bound for Zurich had to return to Moscow over a technical glitch.