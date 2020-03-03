UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow-Sofia Flight Returns To Sheremetyevo Over Technical Glitch - Emergency Services

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 03:55 PM

Moscow-Sofia Flight Returns to Sheremetyevo Over Technical Glitch - Emergency Services

A320 plane of Aeroflot airline bound for Sofia had to return to Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Tuesday after a technical system warning went off, the emergency services told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) A320 plane of Aeroflot airline bound for Sofia had to return to Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Tuesday after a technical system warning went off, the emergency services told Sputnik.

"The aircraft landed in Sheremetyevo successfully," a representative of the emergency service said.

According to earlier reports, flight 2060 had to return after a warning went off that the Ground Proximity Warning System was not working correctly.

Earlier in the day, Aeroflot's Boeing 737 bound for Zurich had to return to Moscow over a technical glitch.

Related Topics

Moscow Sofia Airport

Recent Stories

Sharjah Executive Council discusses draft law of t ..

27 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 responded to 47162 calls in February

4 minutes ago

Namibia to construct 4 wind power plants in nation ..

2 minutes ago

Two killed, another injured in road mishaps in Sar ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistani expats to be included in EOBI pension sc ..

41 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Lahore

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.