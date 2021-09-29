If the US delegation pays attention to the appearance of interpreters of Russian President Vladimir Putin during negotiations with Donald Trump, then it becomes clear what its participants think about, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) If the US delegation pays attention to the appearance of interpreters of Russian President Vladimir Putin during negotiations with Donald Trump, then it becomes clear what its participants think about, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

Trump's former press secretary Stephanie Grisham wrote in her book that Fiona Hill, Trump's former aide on Russia, suggested that Putin had deliberately selected an "attractive brunette" as his translator at a meeting with the US leader in Japan in 2019 to distract Trump.

"Now we know what senior members of US delegations are thinking when negotiating with the Russians. They can be understood given decades of experiments with feminism and gender in the United States," the source said.