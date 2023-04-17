UrduPoint.com

Moscow Source Says Peace Initiators Should Remember Kiev's Ban On Negotiations

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2023 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Those who call for peace between Ukraine and Russia need to remember Kiev's legislative ban on negotiations, and Western military aid, a source from Moscow told Sputnik when commenting on Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's suggestion for talks.

Earlier in April, Lula suggested establishing a format similar to the G20 to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

"The authors of any peace initiatives should be mindful of the legal ban on negotiations with Russia in Ukraine, as well as the continued supply of Western weapons and intelligence to Kiev aimed at prolonging hostilities," the source said, adding that it is important to remember about new "territorial realities."

