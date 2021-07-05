Moscow Starts Clinical Trial Of Sputnik V Vaccine Among Teenagers - Deputy Mayor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 12:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Moscow has started a clinical trial of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine among teenagers aged 12-17 years old, and the first volunteers are already undergoing a medical examination before inoculation, Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Monday.
"Together with the Gamaleya Center, we began a clinical study of the Sputnik V vaccine for adolescents 12-17 years old ... For this purpose, we have already recruited the planned number of participants ” 100 people. Today a medical examination of the first volunteers, which includes a mandatory PCR test, started," Rakova told reporters.