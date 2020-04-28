UrduPoint.com
Moscow Starts Running Immune-Enzyme Blood Analysis To Detect Coronavirus - Mayor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 10:04 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The Russian capital of Moscow is starting to conduct immune-enzyme blood analysis to detect the new coronavirus disease, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Tuesday at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"I hope that in addition to PCR [polymerase chain reaction] laboratories, an immune-enzyme analysis begins to develop, it's a blood test.

This is an analysis that allows us to effectively take laboratory tests during this period ... As far as I know, the Ministry of Defense has begun testing its employees. In Moscow, we are also starting such an experiment," Sobyanin said.

The mayor also expressed hope that blood tests would give a more realistic picture of the pandemic situation.

So far, Russia has confirmed over 93,500 cases of the disease, including 867 fatalities and 8,456 recoveries. Among these cases, over 48,400 cases and 479 deaths have been registered in Moscow.

