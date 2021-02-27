Moscow Starts Vaccinating Volunteers as Part of Sputnik Light Trials - Deputy Mayor

Moscow vaccinated on Saturday the first volunteers participating in the clinical trials of Sputnik Light, a single-dose version of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said

"Today, the first participants in the Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine trial were vaccinated ...

Applications are actively being submitted, 490 people underwent medical examinations in two days," Rakova told reporters.

The deputy mayor recalled that any adult who is over 18 years old and has no medical conditions can participate in Sputnik Light trials.

"It is assumed that this vaccine will be for young people from 18 to 30 years old, who have a good immune response, and they develop sufficient levels of antibodies already at the first replication. 'Sputnik Light' in combination with 'Sputnik V' will give more opportunities for the vaccination [campaign]," Rakova added.