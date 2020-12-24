Moscow State University Needs Almost $500Mln for Renovation - Rector

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU), one of the Russia's leading universities, will required 37 billion rubles ($499 million) for renovation and restoration works, Rector Victor Sadovnichy said Thursday.

"According to our estimates, we will need 37 billion rubble in funds, MSU is providing 30 percent of funds, 16 billion [$215 million]," Sadovnichy said at a meeting of the MSU board of trustees.

The rector also noted that the construction of the university's Vorobyovy Gory science and technology cluster would soon begin.

"Construction workers will be out at the sites soon, in January," the rector said.

Sadovnichy added that over 100 companies had offered to join the project.