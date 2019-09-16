UrduPoint.com
Moscow State University, Peking University Sign Agreement On Youth Union Creation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 04:31 PM

Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU) and Peking University have signed an agreement to establish the Russian-Chinese Youth Union of the Association of Classical Universities of Russia and China

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU) and Peking University have signed an agreement to establish the Russian-Chinese Youth Union of the Association of Classical Universities of Russia and China.

"M.V.Lomonosov Moscow State University and Peking University ... sign the present agreement on creating the Russian-Chinese Youth Union of the Association of Classical Universities of the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China," a corresponding document, obtained by Sputnik, said.

Under the agreement, the two universities commit themselves to helping the youth union organize exchanges of students and young researchers.

The two educational institutions will also support the union in the exchange of information regarding the educational process and the research activities of students and young scientists.

In addition, MSU and Peking University will assist in organizing conferences, scientific schools, roundtables, seminars for students and young researchers, as well as in the joint training of graduates and young professionals.

Finally, the parties to the agreement called on the Russian-Chinese Youth Union to "strengthen friendly relations and mutual understanding" between the peoples of Russia and China, as well as cooperation with the youth of other countries.

