Moscow State University Planning to Launch Some 20 Small Student Satellites by 2025 - Dean

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU) is planning to increase its orbital constellation up to 20 small student satellites by 2025 ” the year the university celebrates its 270th anniversary, Vasiliy Sazonov, the dean of the Faculty of Space Research of MSU, said on Tuesday.

"We would like to deploy some 20 satellites by 2025.

Currently, we have seven (satellites) launched; last year we launched one; this year there will be three more, hopefully (they) will fly," Sazonov told a science cafe meeting organized by the Andrey Melnichenko Foundation.

The dean added that MSU is also planning to deploy five receiving stations on the territory of Russia.

Sazonov noted that the university was in talks with Iran about sending a satellite and deploying a receiving station in the country. Talks on launching student satellites were also underway with Brazil, India, and Belarus.