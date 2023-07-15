Moscow Still Checking Information on North Korean Missile Fall - Foreign Ministry

PHUKET (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) Russian diplomats and specialists of the Russian Defense Ministry are still checking information about the alleged fall of a North Korean missile within the Russian exclusive economic zone, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Saturday.

On Thursday, UN Assistant Secretary-General Khaled Khiari said that the missile fired by Pyongyang on July 12 landed within Russia's exclusive economic zone and was possibly the longest ballistic missile launch.

"As far as I know, my colleagues and the Defense Ministry are still investigating this, but so far we have no clear information that the missile fell in Russia's economic zone," Rudenko told reporters.

He also noted that the United States with their actions provoked Pyongyang to take retaliatory measures.

"Our position is known, and we have once again reiterated that all these things: the launches and other military preparations are a reaction to the actions taken by the United States and its allies. They are in fact provoking North Korea to build up its defense capabilities," the diplomat said.

On Wednesday, Pyongyang test-fired the new-type Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile. It is believed to have flown over 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) at a maximum altitude of over 6,000 kilometers on a lofted trajectory.