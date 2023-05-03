UrduPoint.com

Moscow Still Plans To Hold Parade On Red Square On May 9 - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Moscow Still Plans to Hold Parade on Red Square on May 9 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Moscow still plans to hold the Victory Day military parade on Red Square on May 9 despite the drone attack on the presidential residence, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The Kremlin said earlier in the day that Kiev attempted to strike with a UAV at the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday night, adding that the attack is considered as a planned terrorist act and an assassination attempt on the head of state.

"Yes," Peskov said when asked if the authorities still plan to hold the parade.

