Moscow Still Plans to Hold Parade on Red Square on May 9 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Moscow still plans to hold the Victory Day military parade on Red Square on May 9 despite the drone attack on the presidential residence, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The Kremlin said earlier in the day that Kiev attempted to strike with a UAV at the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday night, adding that the attack is considered as a planned terrorist act and an assassination attempt on the head of state.

"Yes," Peskov said when asked if the authorities still plan to hold the parade.