Moscow Still Plans To Hold Parade On Red Square On May 9 - Kremlin
Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2023 | 05:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Moscow still plans to hold the Victory Day military parade on Red Square on May 9 despite the drone attack on the presidential residence, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday.
The Kremlin said earlier in the day that Kiev attempted to strike with a UAV at the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday night, adding that the attack is considered as a planned terrorist act and an assassination attempt on the head of state.
"Yes," Peskov said when asked if the authorities still plan to hold the parade.