Moscow Stock Exchange Index Hits All-Time High Reaching Over 3,700 Points

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) The Moscow stock exchange (MOEX) index reached on Monday an all-time high of 3,702.26 points, hitting a record for the second time in one day, trading data showed.

As of 10:21 GMT, MOEX grew by 0.53% to 3,702.

21 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index grew by 0.02% percent to 1,577.86 points.

The US Dollar exchange rate in "tomorrow" settlements grew by 0.12 rubles to 73.91 rubles, and the euro was up 0.14 rubles to 89.91 rubles.

July futures for Brent crude were up 0.62% to $68.7 per barrel.

