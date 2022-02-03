Moscow Stops DW Broadcasting in Russia in Response to RT DE Ban in Germany

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) In response to the termination of the broadcasting of RT DE channel, Moscow stops satellite and other broadcasting of the German broadcasting corporation Deutsche Welle in Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Moscow is implementing the first stage of retaliatory measures against DW, including, in particular, "the termination of satellite and other broadcasting of the Deutsche Welle television and radio company on the territory of the Russian Federation."

The ministry also promised to initiate a procedure to recognize Deutsche Welle as a foreign agent.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that the OSCE was symptomatically silent about the decision of Germany to ban the broadcasting of RT DE.