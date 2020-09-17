UrduPoint.com
Moscow Stresses Need To Resolve Israeli-Palestinian Conflict, Confirms Readiness To Engage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 06:05 PM

The Russian Foreign Ministry called on its international partners on Thursday to boost their coordinated effort toward the solution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, which remains acute despite improving relations between Israel and Arab countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry called on its international partners on Thursday to boost their coordinated effort toward the solution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, which remains acute despite improving relations between Israel and Arab countries.

In its statement, issued two days after Israel signed normalization deals with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, the Russian Foreign Ministry reaffirmed that comprehensive stability in the region should envision a fair two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The ministry also stressed the need to launch direct negotiations between the two countries.

"Taking into consideration the progress on normalization of Israel's relations with certain Arab nations, we still note that the Palestinian problem remains acute. It would be wrong to think that solid stabilization of the Middle Eastern region can be achieved without settling this problem. Therefore, we are calling on our regional and international partners to boost the coordinated effort toward this important goal. Russia is ready for cooperation, including within the UN Security Council-recognized [Mideast] Quartet ... and in close coordination with the League of Arab States," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

