Moscow Strongly Concerned Over Situation in Mali, Calls for Peaceful Settlement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 07:13 PM

Moscow is seriously concerned over the recent military takeover in Mali and calls on the parties involved to engage in a peaceful dialogue, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Moscow is seriously concerned over the recent military takeover in Mali and calls on the parties involved to engage in a peaceful dialogue, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Moscow is deeply concerned about developments in Bamako. We call on all Malian socio-political forces to peacefully resolve the situation through negotiations. The situation in the capital of this country remains tense. There are cases of looting of state and residential buildings, and criminal activity is increasing," Zakharova told a briefing.

A group of Malian soldiers initiated an uprising on Tuesday at a military base not far from the capital. The mutineers said they had detained President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse, as well as other high-ranking officials.

Keita subsequently announced that he and his cabinet were stepping down and dissolved the parliament. Later, the rebel military leaders set up the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, closed borders and imposed a curfew. They call for a political transition that will lead to a general election.

