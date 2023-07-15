Open Menu

Moscow Strongly Condemns Kiev's Plans To Attack Russian Nuclear Power Plants

Umer Jamshaid Published July 15, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Moscow Strongly Condemns Kiev's Plans to Attack Russian Nuclear Power Plants

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) Moscow strongly condemns Kiev's plans to use terrorist methods against Russian nuclear power plants, which could lead to a nuclear catastrophe in Europe, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

On July 14, Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit said that a drone crashed overnight in the Russian town of Kurchatov, on the territory of which the Kursk nuclear power plant is located, noting that no one was injured and no critical facilities were damaged.

"We strongly condemn Ukraine's malicious plans to actively use terrorist methods against Russian nuclear power plants, which could lead to a large-scale nuclear catastrophe in Europe. We call on the international community and the leadership of the International Atomic Energy Agency and the United Nations to pay the closest attention to this and to strongly condemn Kiev's irresponsible behavior," Zakharova said, commenting on the drone crash in Kurchatov, a few kilometers from the Kursk NPP.

Related Topics

Drone Injured Terrorist Governor United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Nuclear Kursk Kiev Lead July From

Recent Stories

Pakistan will use all resources to safeguard its t ..

Pakistan will use all resources to safeguard its territory: Asif

8 minutes ago
 UAE-India economic partnership a global model of s ..

UAE-India economic partnership a global model of sustainable mutual growth: Al Z ..

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan to start 2023-24 international season in ..

Pakistan to start 2023-24 international season in Galle tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Awn Chaudhary, Nauman Langrial to continue as part ..

Awn Chaudhary, Nauman Langrial to continue as part of federal cabinet: IPP

2 hours ago
 Strong Pak-lawmakers’ coordination helpful to pl ..

Strong Pak-lawmakers’ coordination helpful to play role in US politics: Masood ..

3 hours ago
 Ras Al khaimah Ruler forms Emirates Club&#039;s Bo ..

Ras Al khaimah Ruler forms Emirates Club&#039;s Board of Directors

3 hours ago
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi receives Prime Minister ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi receives Prime Minister of India at start of official ..

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends French Embassy&#039;s r ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends French Embassy&#039;s reception on National Day

3 hours ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi gets pre-arrest bail in case ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi gets pre-arrest bail in case related to May 9 incidents

3 hours ago
 PPP voices concerns about dissolving assemblies ah ..

PPP voices concerns about dissolving assemblies ahead of constitutional expiry d ..

4 hours ago
 IMF reassures to continue to help Pakistan

IMF reassures to continue to help Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 July 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From World