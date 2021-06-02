UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Studies Sudan's Possible Intention To Revise Deal On Russian Naval Base

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 02:09 PM

Moscow Studies Sudan's Possible Intention to Revise Deal on Russian Naval Base

Russia is studying information about Sudan's possible plans to review the agreement on Russia's naval base on the Red Sea coast, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Wednesday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Russia is studying information about Sudan's possible plans to review the agreement on Russia's naval base on the Red Sea coast, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Wednesday.

Sudanese armed forces' general staff chief, Muhammad Othman Al-Hussein, said on Tuesday that Sudan intends to revise the agreement, since it was signed by the former government of Sudan but was never ratified by the parliament.

"Of course, we are studying this," Bogdanov told reporters on the sidelines of the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

This year's forum takes place in person from Wednesday through Saturday at the ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center in the Russian city of St. Petersburg. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, the umbrella media organization that includes such brands as Sputnik, RIA Novosti, InoSMI, and Baltnews, among others, is an official media partner of the event.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament St. Petersburg Sudan Media Event From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Babar Azam to marry his cousin next year  

1 minute ago

PTI govt is hiding mismanagement of economy, claim ..

20 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

2 minutes ago

Zulfi Bukhari returns to Pakistan

51 minutes ago

China's Jinan sees 1,000 freight train trips to Eu ..

2 minutes ago

Nordic, Baltic Ministers to Discuss Situation in B ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.