Russia is studying information about Sudan's possible plans to review the agreement on Russia's naval base on the Red Sea coast, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Wednesday

Sudanese armed forces' general staff chief, Muhammad Othman Al-Hussein, said on Tuesday that Sudan intends to revise the agreement, since it was signed by the former government of Sudan but was never ratified by the parliament.

"Of course, we are studying this," Bogdanov told reporters on the sidelines of the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

This year's forum takes place in person from Wednesday through Saturday at the ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center in the Russian city of St. Petersburg.