Moscow Studying Invitation for Lavrov to Participate in June 23 Berlin Conference on Libya

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia is studying the invitation for Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to participate in the international conference on Libya, which Berlin will host on June 23, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Russia is studying the invitation for Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to participate in the international conference on Libya, which Berlin will host on June 23, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said.

"We received an invitation at the level of the foreign minister.

Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov received the invitation, signed by the UN secretary general and the German foreign minister. They invite him to come to Berlin on June 23," Bogdanov told reporters on Wednesday.

"We are currently discussing participation. Of course, Russia will participate, everything depends on the minister's working schedule, but Russia will be represented," Bogdanov told reporters.