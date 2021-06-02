UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Studying Invitation For Lavrov To Participate In June 23 Berlin Conference On Libya

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 02:46 PM

Moscow Studying Invitation for Lavrov to Participate in June 23 Berlin Conference on Libya

Russia is studying the invitation for Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to participate in the international conference on Libya, which Berlin will host on June 23, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Russia is studying the invitation for Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to participate in the international conference on Libya, which Berlin will host on June 23, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said.

"We received an invitation at the level of the foreign minister.

Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov received the invitation, signed by the UN secretary general and the German foreign minister. They invite him to come to Berlin on June 23," Bogdanov told reporters on Wednesday.

"We are currently discussing participation. Of course, Russia will participate, everything depends on the minister's working schedule, but Russia will be represented," Bogdanov told reporters.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia German Berlin Libya June

Recent Stories

UVAS signs MoU with Pakistan Dairy Association to ..

10 minutes ago

Zayed Sustainability Prize 2022 expands global rea ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan to fight for Champions Trophy title in 20 ..

17 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Italian President on Repu ..

41 minutes ago

Pandemic, poverty loom over Mexican elections

20 minutes ago

NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for April

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.