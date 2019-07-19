Moscow Studying Invitation to Attend Conference on Venezuela in Peru - Ryabkov

Moscow is studying an invitation to attend a conference on Venezuela in early August in Lima, but doubts the expediency of Russian participation in it, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Friday

Earlier, Peru's Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio said that the international meeting on democracy in Venezuela would be held in Lima on August 6, many countries had been invited to it, including Russia, Cuba, Turkey, Uruguay, and Bolivia.

"We are studying this invitation, we are not sure the stated goal of the event as 'facilitating settlement in Venezuela' can be achieved given who is likely to dominate the meeting. We see, to put it mildly, one-sidedness on the part of the organizers from the viewpoint of both the agenda and expected results of the event. Therefore, we have serious doubts about the expediency of Russian participation in this conference in Lima," Ryabkov told reporters.