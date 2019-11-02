UrduPoint.com
Moscow Studying Possible Court Action Over Diplomatic Property In San Francisco - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 01:50 AM

Moscow Studying Possible Court Action Over Diplomatic Property in San Francisco - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) Moscow is studying the possibility of court action against Washington over the ceased Russian diplomatic property in San Francisco, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We are studying the possibilities of court proceedings.

.. Specific procedural features of the United States are such that we need to be very cautious before relying on the fairness of these court processes," Lavrov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 television aired on Friday. 

