MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Moscow is considering a proposal by US President Donald Trump to invite Russia to the G7 summit, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

Earlier, Trump said that he would postpone the G7 meeting to September and would like to invite four additional countries: Russia, India, Australia and South Korea. According to Trump, common sense requires the presence of Russia in the G7.

"Our attitude is interested. Of course, we are studying what was proposed by the US President. But I want to note, first of all, the intervening circumstances, which are very significant from our point of view. First, in our opinion, the steady decline of 'the Seven' as a format that once 'set the tone' for the solution of many significant international problems in various fields from economy to major issues of conflict resolution.

'The Seven' is not what it used to be, it is a reflection of the objective processes of the formation of multipolarity," Ryabkov said in an online interview.

He noted that in general, Russia prioritized other formats, including G20, which, according to Moscow, is the most democratic and inclusive format, as well as BRICS.

"I believe that the Seven+, as presented on the US side, reflects a somewhat one-sided view of the problems, at least because there is no People's Republic of China among those invited to this group," Ryabkov added.