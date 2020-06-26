UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Studying Trump's Proposal To Participate In G7 Summit In Fall - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 07:24 PM

Moscow Studying Trump's Proposal to Participate in G7 Summit in Fall - Foreign Ministry

Moscow is considering a proposal by US President Donald Trump to invite Russia to the G7 summit, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Moscow is considering a proposal by US President Donald Trump to invite Russia to the G7 summit, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

Earlier, Trump said that he would postpone the G7 meeting to September and would like to invite four additional countries: Russia, India, Australia and South Korea. According to Trump, common sense requires the presence of Russia in the G7.

"Our attitude is interested. Of course, we are studying what was proposed by the US President. But I want to note, first of all, the intervening circumstances, which are very significant from our point of view. First, in our opinion, the steady decline of 'the Seven' as a format that once 'set the tone' for the solution of many significant international problems in various fields from economy to major issues of conflict resolution.

'The Seven' is not what it used to be, it is a reflection of the objective processes of the formation of multipolarity," Ryabkov said in an online interview.

He noted that in general, Russia prioritized other formats, including G20, which, according to Moscow, is the most democratic and inclusive format, as well as BRICS.

"I believe that the Seven+, as presented on the US side, reflects a somewhat one-sided view of the problems, at least because there is no People's Republic of China among those invited to this group," Ryabkov added.

Related Topics

India Resolution Australia Moscow Russia China Trump South Korea September All From

Recent Stories

Masood urges world to listen to screams of SOS fro ..

38 minutes ago

BoG approves reduced 2020-21 budget with 71.2 per ..

45 minutes ago

Huawei Pakistan Launches All-Inclusive Educational ..

50 minutes ago

UN's Guterres Cancels Trip to Japan's Hiroshima Fo ..

31 seconds ago

Kremlin Will Not Take Note of Depersonalized Alleg ..

33 seconds ago

Eco-Activists Stage Protests on Runway of Paris' O ..

35 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.