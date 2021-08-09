UrduPoint.com

Moscow Submits To UN Court Of Justice New Memorandum In 'Ukraine V. Russia' Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Russia has submitted to the UN International Court of Justice a response memorandum in the 'Ukraine v. Russian Federation' case, which contains legal evidence of the Ukrainian accusations' groundlessness, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

As part of the process, initiated in January 2017, Ukraine accuses Russia of violating the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

"On August 9, Russia submitted to the UN International Court of Justice a reciprocal memorandum in the 'Ukraine v. Russian Federation' case," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

As the memorandum provides "factual and legal evidence of the invalidity of the Ukrainian charges," Russia insists that the court should reject the claims, the ministry emphasized.

