Moscow Submitted Comments To IAEA On Idea Of ZNPP Safety Zone, Kiev Didn't - Envoy

Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2022 | 06:42 PM

Russia has conveyed its comments to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the idea of its director general Rafael Grossi to create a safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, but Ukraine has not yet responded to the agency's proposal, Russia's permanent representative to the IAEA, Mikhail Ulyanov, said on Tuesday

"Grossi, the Director General of the IAEA, proposed an alternative concept the creation of a zone of protection of nuclear and physical nuclear safety. Its essence, in a nutshell, is that you cannot shoot from the territory of the station and you cannot shoot at this station. Quite a reasonable idea, which we generally support. But, as always, the question is in the details," Ulyanov said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The envoy said that in late September in New York, Grossi "handed over his sketches to the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine."

"We reacted. On October 11, the day our president received Grossi, there were consultations before this meeting. We conveyed our comments, proposals on the content of a possible agreement, but the Ukrainians, as far as I know, have not done this, although a lot of time has passed," Ulyanov said.

At the same time, he stressed that "arguments about the demilitarization (of a nuclear power plant) are completely inappropriate, because no one has ever militarized it," there are no Russian troops and heavy weapons, but "there is the Russian Guard, performing the necessary security functions."

