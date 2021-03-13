Moscow Summit Promises to Take Afghan Peace Process to Next Level

As the Afghan warring sides are expected to take part in two separate Russian- and US-brokered peace talks soon, experts expect the Moscow summit to give new impetus to the settlement of the decades-long conflict between Kabul and the Taliban, setting the stage for the Turkish-hosted US conference

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) As the Afghan warring sides are expected to take part in two separate Russian- and US-brokered peace talks soon, experts expect the Moscow summit to give new impetus to the settlement of the decades-long conflict between Kabul and the Taliban, setting the stage for the Turkish-hosted US conference.

The conference in Turkey is expected to take place sometime in April. It will be preceded by the Moscow-hosted peace summit this coming Thursday, with the participation of the Afghan government, the Taliban and Afghan politicians.

A source close to Hezb-e-Islami political party told Sputnik that its leader, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, would also travel to Moscow to attend the meeting. Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib, too, confirmed attendance at both conferences earlier in the day.

According to Afghan peace process observer Faiz Mohammad Zaland, Moscow summit could serve as a catalyst in the settlement of the protracted conflict.

"The Moscow summit will be a co-sponsor for the Turkish summit. They will be able to activate the region in the peace process. They can have initial discussions and even discuss the agenda of the Turkish summit," Zaland told Sputnik, stressing the event's potential effectiveness.

Atiqullah Amarkhel, a former army general, shares the activist's optimism and believes that Russia's role in the Afghan peace process is crucial.

"Russia is a powerful country, its role in the peace process is effective, the United States also remembers the important role of Russia to take part in this process.

The Moscow meeting will be effective," Amarkhel told Sputnik.

The retired army general noted, however, that Turkey's NATO membership could double the chances of the summits' success, provided Ankara's good relations with the Taliban and significant influence in Afghanistan.

In the meantime, Hekmatyar told Sputnik that "such meetings are effective for peace."

Former Taliban official Syed Akbar Agha, on his part, described the Moscow summit as "competitive" with the one brokered by the United States. He believes that one of the goals may be to undermine the legitimacy of the Turkish summit.

"The international community is trying to convince the next government that the next government should not be an Islamic Emirate. Peace talks are being held in response to these concerns," Agha said.

Ordinary Afghans, on the other hand, appear to welcome any peace initiatives that can contribute to peace.

"Russia's meeting may be in competition with the Turkish-US summit, but we say that if they compete and the results are positive for peace, we welcome them," civil society activist Rafi Ahmadzai told Sputnik.

Last February, the Taliban and the Afghan government reached a landmark agreement, mediated by the United States, paving the way for peace talks, which began in the Qatari capital of Doha on September 12. The Doha negotiations failed to put an end to the confrontation on the ground. On the contrary, Afghanistan has witnessed a spate of bomb attacks and clashes in recent months, with the military continuing to regularly conduct operations against Taliban operatives.