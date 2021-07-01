UrduPoint.com
Moscow Summons Czech Ambassador In Wake Of Prague's New Statements On Vrbetice Blasts

Moscow Summons Czech Ambassador in Wake of Prague's New Statements on Vrbetice Blasts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Czech ambassador Vitezslav Pivonka in light of Prague's unacceptable claims Russia should pay 25.5 million Euros ($30.3 million) in compensation for the 2014 Vrbetice military depot blasts, the ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"We certainly consider the proposal of the Czech side ... unacceptable ... In the near future, we will explain our attitude to this politicized fuss to the head of the Czech diplomatic mission in Moscow, who was summoned to Smolenskaya Square [the building of the Russian Foreign Ministre]," Zakharova said at a briefing.

