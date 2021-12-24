UrduPoint.com

Moscow Summons Japanese Embassy's Representative To Protest Over South Kurils Exhibition

The Russian Foreign Ministry said it had summoned a representative of the Japanese Embassy in Moscow to protest in connection with an exhibition dedicated to the southern Kuril Islands in Tokyo

"On December 17, a representative of the leadership of the Japanese Embassy in Moscow was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. During the conversation, the Japanese side was expressed a strong protest against the opening in early December in Tokyo of an exhibition dedicated to the southern Kuril Islands in the context of Japan's illegal territorial claims to them," the statement says.

Despite the official warning of the Russian Foreign Ministry about a similar event in 2020, the Japanese organizers again took this provocative step, once again failing to find a place among the exhibits for such documents as the 1945 Surrender Act, according to which Japan pledged "to honestly fulfill the terms of the Potsdam Declaration," the 1951 San Francisco Peace Treaty with Tokyo renouncing all claims to the Kuril Islands, as well as the UN Charter, which irrevocably secured Russia's sovereignty over the islands.

Moscow views joint exercises between Japan and the United States near Russia's borders as a threat to the country's security in the Far East and a potential challenge, the ministry said.

"In addition, the Japanese diplomat was expressed concern over the Japanese-US naval exercises that began on December 6 of this year in the area of Hokkaido," the statement says.

It noted that the Russian side would continue to closely monitor such actions, behind which there is Tokyo's stubborn reluctance to take practical steps to take into account Russian security concerns, which may include the refusal to provide Japanese territory for destabilizing military activity jointly with the United States.

