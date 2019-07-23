UrduPoint.com
Moscow Summons S. Korean Attache To Protest Dangerous Actions By S. Korean Combat Planes

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 09:20 PM

South Korean military attache was handed a protest note in connection with the illegal and dangerous actions by the pilots of S. Korean fighetr jets, Russian long-range aviation commander, Lt. Gen. Sergey Kolybash, said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) South Korean military attache was handed a protest note in connection with the illegal and dangerous actions by the pilots of S. Korean fighetr jets, Russian long-range aviation commander, Lt. Gen. Sergey Kolybash, said Tuesday.

On July 23, Russia and China conducted the first joint patrol by long-range aircraft in the Asia-Pacific region.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff claimed earlier in the day that a Russian A-50 control aircraft had illegally crossed into South Korean airspace twice over the Sea of Japan, and that South Korean F-16 fighters fired warning shots in response.

"The military attache of the Republic of Korea was handed a note in connection with today's incident involving the unlawful and dangerous actions by the pilots of S. Korean aircraft," Kolybash said.

"The Russian planes strictly followed the pre-set flight routine. According to objective monitoring data, the Russian aircraft have not violated the airspace of South Korea and Japan ... Therefore, the actions by the South Korean pilots should be regarded as air hooliganism," the general stressed.

