MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Moscow is not against the inclusion of the African Union in the G20, but all the countries of the association should agree to this, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Friday.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden called for the African Union to join the G20 as a permanent member.

"Not one country in the G20 (the US), but all 20 should decide who can join, who cannot. We are not against it in principle, of course, we really have very developed, advanced relations with the African Union, African countries, we are preparing the summit ourselves. It is necessary to hold consultations within the framework of the G20," Bogdanov said.