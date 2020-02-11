Moscow Supports Baku, Yerevan Commitment to Find Compromise on Nagorno-Karabakh Issue

Moscow believes that the recently enhanced dialogue between Baku and Yerevan on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement testifies to the intent of the sides to take specific steps to achieve peace, and supports the sides' commitment to finding a compromise, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told Sputnik in an interview

He recalled that after the negotiations between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in March 2019, specific proposals had been worked out that were aimed at creating an atmosphere to promote the resumption of the negotiation process.

"The sides agreed on mutual trips of media representatives and considered some key issues of settlement. A number of these proposals have been implemented. The situation at the border and the line of contact remain relatively calm. There is a communication line between Yerevan and Baku. Mutual trips of journalists were carried out ... We believe that all this testifies to the intention of the sides to take specific steps aimed at preparing the population for peace," Rudenko said.

In late January, the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan met in Geneva for a fresh round of talks to seek a peaceful resolution to their decades-long row over Nagorno-Karabakh. The meeting was held under the auspices of the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, co-chaired by Russia, France and the United States.

"The sides declare their readiness to continue the search for compromise solutions. We support this attitude. There is a basis to continue the work. The main thing is to show political will," the deputy foreign minister added.

According to Rudenko, Russia is taking mediation efforts to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in close contact with French and US partners.

In February 1988, the overwhelmingly Armenian Nagorno-Karabakh autonomy expressed the will to leave the Soviet Azerbaijani Republic, citing its right for self-determination under Soviet law, and proclaimed independence in 1991. Azerbaijan, in retaliation, launched an offensive and lost control over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and several other areas around it.

Since 1992, peace in Nagorno-Karabakh has been mediated by the OSCE Minsk group. Azerbaijan insists on retaining its territorial integrity, while the interests of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, which is not an official party to negotiations, are represented by Armenia. In 1994, a ceasefire agreement was reached. However, occasional shelling and clashes on the border have been ongoing, and a major escalation occurred in April 2016.