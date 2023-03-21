Moscow Supports Chinese Yuan Use in Settlements With Asian, Latin American States - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Moscow supports the use of Chinese Yuan in settlements between Russia and the countries of Asia, Latin America and Africa, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"We support the use of Chinese yuan in settlements between Russia and the countries of Asia, Africa and Latin America.

I am sure that these forms of settlements will take place in yuan between Russian partners and colleagues from third countries," Putin said at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and senior Russia officials in the Kremlin.