Moscow Supports Efforts Of New Lebanese Gov't Toward Normalization - Lavrov

Moscow supports the actions of Lebanon's new government to normalize the situation in the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Moscow supports the actions of Lebanon's new government to normalize the situation in the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We support the efforts to normalize the situation, which has been in quite a crisis for a long time, and we support the actions of the new government.

Its formation was an important step towards stabilization," Lavrov said at the meeting with his Lebanese counterpart, Abdallah Bouhabib.

The Lebanese minister, for his part, voiced his country's intention to garner Russia's support "in resolving the differences that have accumulated in Lebanon."

The new cabinet of Prime Minister Najib Mikati was formed in September. Before that, Lebanon had no government for over a year, with the one led by Hassan Diab having resigned in August 2020 due to the Beirut explosion and a severe economic crisis.

