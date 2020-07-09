UrduPoint.com
Moscow Supports Kurds-Damascus Dialogue On Syria's Future

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 07:00 PM

Moscow Supports Kurds-Damascus Dialogue on Syria's Future

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, confirmed on Thursday Moscow's support for a dialogue between Kurds and the official government in Damascus on Syria's future.

Earlier in July, a senior official from the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) told Sputnik that PYD is ready to cooperate with Damascus amid the threat coming from Turkey. Apart from that, a co-chair of the Syrian Democratic Council told Sputnik that negotiations were needed between Damascus and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on the possibility of a decentralized administration in the country, as this could be a way to integrate the SDF into the Syrian defense system.

"We assume that Syrian Kurds are an inherent part of the Syrian people. Being guided by this principled stand, Moscow supports dialogue between Kurds and Damascus on the future arrangements in their common motherland," Zakharova said at a briefing.

It is only up to Syrians to decide what their country should be like, to ensure that all the people feel safe, regardless of their religious and ethnic affiliation, the spokeswoman added.

