Moscow Supports Maduro's Position On Starting Dialogue With Venezuelan Opposition - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 04:07 PM

Moscow Supports Maduro's Position on Starting Dialogue With Venezuelan Opposition - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov welcomed the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's position on beginning a national dialogue with the opposition

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov welcomed the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's position on beginning a national dialogue with the opposition.

"We support the position of President Maduro, his government, aimed at developing a national dialogue with the opposition.

We welcome the recent agreements with representatives of the opposition in the fight against the coronavirus and the agreements that have been reached with the assistance of the Pan American Health Organization," Lavrov said at a meeting with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza in Moscow.

