UrduPoint.com

Moscow Sure China's Relations With Other States To Not Be Against Russia - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Moscow Sure China's Relations With Other States to Not Be Against Russia - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) The level of strategic partnership between Russia and China makes it possible to be sure that China's relations with other countries will not be against Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Certainly, China is exercising its sovereign rights to build relations with other countries. Moreover, it is hardly worth belittling the importance of building predictable relations between China and the United States. But the level of partnership, strategic partnership, with China allows us to be sure that building such relations with other countries will never be directed against our country," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China United States

Recent Stories

UAE voted Arab youth&#039;s top choice to live for ..

UAE voted Arab youth&#039;s top choice to live for 12th year in a row

19 minutes ago
 Dubai Centre for AI to establish dedicated taskfor ..

Dubai Centre for AI to establish dedicated taskforces within 30 government entit ..

1 hour ago
 TikToker Sundal Khattak granted bail in Hareem Sha ..

TikToker Sundal Khattak granted bail in Hareem Shah video leak case

1 hour ago
 PM hails Chashma nuclear power plant MoU between P ..

PM hails Chashma nuclear power plant MoU between Pakistan, China as “great ste ..

2 hours ago
 Eid Al Adha holiday for financial markets from Jun ..

Eid Al Adha holiday for financial markets from June 27 to 30: SCA

2 hours ago
 Masood Khan urges solidarity among diaspora for be ..

Masood Khan urges solidarity among diaspora for better Pak-US relations

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.