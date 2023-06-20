MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) The level of strategic partnership between Russia and China makes it possible to be sure that China's relations with other countries will not be against Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Certainly, China is exercising its sovereign rights to build relations with other countries. Moreover, it is hardly worth belittling the importance of building predictable relations between China and the United States. But the level of partnership, strategic partnership, with China allows us to be sure that building such relations with other countries will never be directed against our country," Peskov told reporters.