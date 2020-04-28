(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Russia finds surprising the claims by Libyan National Army (LNA) commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, that the LNA assumes leadership over the country, and keeps insisting that the crisis cannot be solved militarily, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Haftar announced on Monday the LNA's withdrawal from the 2015 Skhirat agreement, which had led to the formation of the United Nations-backed Government of National Accord. He also said that the LNA was now taking control over the country.

"This is surprising. There are decisions of the summit in Berlin, and, most importantly, the UN Security Council's Resolution 2510, which should first of all be implemented by Libyans themselves, with support from the international community and the UN secretary-general," the source said.

"We favor continuation of the inclusive intra-Libyan dialogue as part of the political process, there is no military solution to the conflict," the source went on to say.

Moscow maintains contact with all the parties to the Libyan conflict, including Haftar, the source added.

The source noted that Haftar's program was not fully clear.

"If he offers military dictatorship, I do not know who will agree to that ... Consensus is needed between all the groups of population in Libya. We are always ready to contribute to mending of bridges," the source added.