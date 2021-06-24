Russia is surprised by the absence of any reaction from NATO to President Putin's proposals regarding strategic stability, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Russia is surprised by the absence of any reaction from NATO to President Putin's proposals regarding strategic stability, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"The situation in the area of strategic stability is also extremely worrying.

Washington's unilateral withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty caused serious damage to the entire system of nuclear missile arms control. In this regard, we were surprised by the lack of a clear response from NATO member states to President Putin's proposal to prevent this class of missiles, whether nuclear or non-nuclear, from arriving in Europe. The president stressed in his address that he was ready to agree on verification measures, something the West is studiously ignoring," Lavrov said at the Moscow Conference on International Security.