MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Russia is surprised at the Czech Republic's intention to make it seem that consultations with Moscow are linked to the health condition of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, since it is not anyhow related to the bilateral cooperation, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday.

"Frankly speaking, we were surprised by the recent statement by the Czech foreign minister, who said that the Czech side was going to put preparations for and holding of the planned consultations with Russia on the pressing bilateral issues in the context of 'the condition of Alexey Navalny'," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Although Prague has long been declaring its interest in starting consultations, it keeps setting forth conditions for the talks, the spokeswoman recalled.

"Situation in Belarus, the situation with the Russian citizen, how is it all linked to the bilateral cooperation? The answer is simple: there is no link at all," Zakharova added.

The Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman reaffirmed Moscow's commitment to launch negotiations quickly, and expressed regret over Prague's "lack of readiness for an open and constructive conversation."