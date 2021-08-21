UrduPoint.com

Moscow Surprised By Spain Denying Russian Ships Entry To Port Of Ceuta - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) Moscow is surprised by Spain denying Russian ships entry to the port of Ceuta, a move that contradicts the declaration of partnership between the two countries, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Saturday.

"We were surprised to find out that the Spanish authorities refused to issue permission for the ships of Russia's Northern Fleet [destroyer Vice-Admiral Kulakov and tugboat Altai] to enter the port of Ceuta. This situation seems at least strange, especially in light of the established positive practice of interaction concerning the entry of Russian warships into Spanish ports," Zakharova said in a statement.

This step "undoubtedly contradicts the spirit of the Declaration on Strategic Partnership signed between the two countries in 2009, as well as the constructive development of Russian-Spanish relations in the recent years," the diplomat noted.

The decision of the Spanish authorities to leak the story to the national media is a "Russophobic" signal ahead of the NATO summit to be hosted in Madrid in 2022, the ministry spokeswoman added.

On Thursday, Spanish media reported that two Russian navy ships were denied entry to the port of Ceuta due to alleged lack of response to an additional inquiry. Russia has since rejected the claims, saying that all requested information was timely provided.

