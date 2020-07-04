UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Surprised By UK's Response To Russia's Exit From UN Syria Deconfliction Mechanism

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 08:49 PM

Moscow Surprised by UK's Response to Russia's Exit From UN Syria Deconfliction Mechanism

Moscow is surprised by the UK Foreign Office's comment that Russia's withdrawal from the UN deconfliction mechanism in northwest Syria was "unacceptable," the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, adding that the participation in the mechanism was voluntary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) Moscow is surprised by the UK Foreign Office's comment that Russia's withdrawal from the UN deconfliction mechanism in northwest Syria was "unacceptable," the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, adding that the participation in the mechanism was voluntary.

On June 29, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia announced that Russia decided to stop participating in the Syria deconfliction mechanism because it was abused by terrorists. On the same day, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that withdrawing of Russia from the mechanism was "unjustifiable" and "unacceptable."

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that the deconfliction mechanism was created in 2014 as an unilateral initiative of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), and is not based on international humanitarian law or UN Security Council resolutions.

"The guidance document regulating the functioning of this mechanism clearly states that it is not a legally binding instrument, and participation in it is purely voluntary," the ministry said.

It added that while the Syrian government was excluded from the mechanism, the OCHA had signed a declaration on international humanitarian law and aid with militants operating in the Arab country.

"In view of the foregoing, we are surprised by the statements, in particular, by the secretary of the UK Foreign Office saying that Russia's withdrawal from the deconfliction mechanism is unjustifiable and unacceptable, and violates the norms of international humanitarian law. It is striking that the words were spoken by a representative of the country with the armed forces which inflicted a total of more than 4,500 airstrikes on the territory of Syria and Iraq," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The diplomatic agency added that dozens of civilians were killed during one of such strikes in the Syrian town of Ar Raqqah in 2017 alone.

Under the mechanism, the United Nations shared the coordinates with the US-led coalition forces, Russia, and Turkey, to protect civilian facilities from possible attacks. From now on, according to Moscow, OCHA should address the issue of deconflicting sites with the Syrian government, which is not a part of the mechanism.

Related Topics

Militants Foreign Office United Nations Syria Moscow Russia Turkey Iraq Ar Raqqah Same United Kingdom June 2017 From Government Arab

Recent Stories

UK Armed Forces to Re-Focus Attention on Chinese T ..

1 minute ago

Asad Umar visits NIH to review performance

1 minute ago

Russia’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000

1 hour ago

Socioeconomic development of the youth top priorit ..

1 minute ago

Balochistan to establish Traffic Management Bureau ..

2 minutes ago

Thousands Take Part in Protests Against Racial Ine ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.