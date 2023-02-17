UrduPoint.com

Moscow Surprised By UN's Confidence In Extension Of Grain Deal - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The confidence of UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths in the extension of the grain deal after March 18 appears to be surprising against the background of a decrease in grain supplies to the poorest countries, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The statement by the head of the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths, expressing confidence in the extension of the deal after March 18, with references to the needs of the global South and ensuring food security in general appears to be surprising," the statement said.

The ministry recalled that currently food supplies to the poorest countries are decreasing.

"It is also important that the share of supplies to the poorest countries, despite the goals initially stated by the UN Secretary General to 'feed the hungry,' is steadily decreasing - from 4% at the end of the first stage, to 2.7% currently. It is for this reason that the initiative was promptly reclassified by the UN from a humanitarian to a commercial one," the statement said.

