Moscow Suspends Helicopter Maintenance Permits for Bulgaria, Czechia - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Russia has decided to suspend the permits for the maintenance of its helicopters at Bulgarian and Czech facilities after western countries continue to supply Kiev with weapons with plans to repair Ukrainian military equipment, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We noticed that several NATO and EU countries are continuing to supply weapons and military equipment to the regime in Kiev and plan to organize the maintenance of the equipment at industrial facilities in Eastern Europe.

As a retaliatory measure, Russia has made the decision to suspend the aircraft repair company permits, which were earlier given out to a Czech factory ... and Bulgarian companies," Zakharova said at a regular press briefing.

Thus, the Czech and Bulgarian companies were stripped of the rights to do maintenance and repair works of helicopter equipment produced in Russia, according to the spokeswoman.

Russia no longer takes responsibility for the safe use of helicopters, repaired by these companies, Zakharova said.