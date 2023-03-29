Moscow Suspends Transfer of All Types of Notifications Under New START - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The transfer of all notifications between Russia and the United States under the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), including notifications about test launches, has been suspended, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy John Plumb said that Russian defense officials during their interaction on March 27 with US counterparts said that Moscow would not exchange semi-annual data with Washington in line with the New START treaty.

As a countermeasure, the United States has decided that it will also not provide the semi-annual data on high-level numbers back to Russia.

"All forms of notifications, all formats are suspended, all inspection activities, data exchange, in general, all types of work under the agreement are suspended, they will not be carried out. This does not depend on the position that the United States can take," Ryabkov told reporters.