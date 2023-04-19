UrduPoint.com

Moscow Takes Note Of Kiev's Decision To Recall Ambassador From Minsk - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Moscow Takes Note of Kiev's Decision to Recall Ambassador From Minsk - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Moscow has paid attention to the decision of Kiev to recall its ambassador from Minsk, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that provocations cannot be ruled out.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said earlier in the day that it had recalled Ambassador to Minsk Igor Kizim after a meeting between President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic Denis Pushilin.

"We have paid attention (to the decision). Provocations cannot be ruled out," Peskov told reporters.

More Stories From World

