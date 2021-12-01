MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Moscow has taken note of the signal from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko about the possible deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus, the West has to stop someday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

In an interview with RIA Novosti, Lukashenko said that Minsk would propose to Moscow to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus if similar NATO systems appear in Poland.

"We have heard president Lukashenko's signal, taken it into account," Ryabkov told reporters.

"We are extremely responsible for all contracts. Belarus is doing the same. But at some point, Western colleagues still have to stop and think about why they undermine the existing system of world security with their statements," the diplomat added.