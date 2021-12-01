UrduPoint.com

Moscow Takes Note Of Lukashenko's Remark On Possible Hosting Russian Nuclear Arms In State

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 02:50 PM

Moscow Takes Note of Lukashenko's Remark on Possible Hosting Russian Nuclear Arms in State

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Moscow has taken note of the signal from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko about the possible deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus, the West has to stop someday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

In an interview with RIA Novosti, Lukashenko said that Minsk would propose to Moscow to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus if similar NATO systems appear in Poland.

"We have heard president Lukashenko's signal, taken it into account," Ryabkov told reporters.

"We are extremely responsible for all contracts. Belarus is doing the same. But at some point, Western colleagues still have to stop and think about why they undermine the existing system of world security with their statements," the diplomat added.

Related Topics

NATO World Moscow Russia Nuclear Minsk Same Belarus Poland All From

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports first case of Omicron

Saudi Arabia reports first case of Omicron

17 minutes ago

Dia Mirza decides to celebrate her 40th birthday ‘differently'

29 minutes ago
 OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.01 a barrel T ..

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.01 a barrel Tuesday

39 minutes ago
 Nigeria Confirms First Cases of Omicron Variant Am ..

Nigeria Confirms First Cases of Omicron Variant Among Arrivals From South Africa

40 minutes ago
 Impossible to End Donbas Conflict Without Kiev-Mos ..

Impossible to End Donbas Conflict Without Kiev-Moscow Direct Dialogue - Zelensky ..

41 minutes ago
 US Diplomats Living in Moscow Over 3 Years Must Le ..

US Diplomats Living in Moscow Over 3 Years Must Leave by End of January 2022 - M ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.