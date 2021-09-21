Moscow has taken note of the remarks by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on the non-recognition of Russian parliamentary elections in Crimea, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Moscow has taken note of the remarks by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on the non-recognition of Russian parliamentary elections in Crimea, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

Cavusoglu has earlier said that the elections to Russia's lower house held in Crimea this past weekend had no legal effect for Ankara, recalling that Turkey does not recognize the peninsula's reunification with Russia.

"Turkey knows very well that Crimea is Russia's sovereign part, knows very well that we never ignore such statements ... If they are not tired of hearing from Moscow the corresponding reprimands, reminders ... then they are patient. But this leads to nothing, except for the fact that we draw the relevant conclusions, which clearly do not benefit the development of bilateral relations," Zakharova told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube.