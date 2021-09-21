UrduPoint.com

Moscow Takes Note Of Turkish Foreign Minister's Non-Recognition Of Elections In Crimea

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 12:54 PM

Moscow Takes Note of Turkish Foreign Minister's Non-Recognition of Elections in Crimea

Moscow has taken note of the remarks by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on the non-recognition of Russian parliamentary elections in Crimea, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Moscow has taken note of the remarks by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on the non-recognition of Russian parliamentary elections in Crimea, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

Cavusoglu has earlier said that the elections to Russia's lower house held in Crimea this past weekend had no legal effect for Ankara, recalling that Turkey does not recognize the peninsula's reunification with Russia.

"Turkey knows very well that Crimea is Russia's sovereign part, knows very well that we never ignore such statements ... If they are not tired of hearing from Moscow the corresponding reprimands, reminders ... then they are patient. But this leads to nothing, except for the fact that we draw the relevant conclusions, which clearly do not benefit the development of bilateral relations," Zakharova told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube.

Related Topics

Hearing Moscow Russia Turkey Ankara YouTube From

Recent Stories

IRSA releases 213255 cusecs water

IRSA releases 213255 cusecs water

1 minute ago
 PSC approves six new cotton varieties developed at ..

PSC approves six new cotton varieties developed at CCRI Multan

1 minute ago
 Mobile, internet services suspended in Uri as mass ..

Mobile, internet services suspended in Uri as massive CASO enters 3rd day

1 minute ago
 Over 40 Officers Plotting Coup in Sudan Were Detai ..

Over 40 Officers Plotting Coup in Sudan Were Detained - Reports

1 minute ago
 Morocco registers 693 new COVID-19 cases

Morocco registers 693 new COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago
 Turkey reports 27,688 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey reports 27,688 daily COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.