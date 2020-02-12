UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Taking Joint Steps With China To Prevent Coronavirus From Spreading To Russia

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 10:30 PM

Moscow Taking Joint Steps With China to Prevent Coronavirus From Spreading to Russia

Russia and China take all necessary measures to prevent the new coronavirus from spreading, including to the Russian territory, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Russia and China take all necessary measures to prevent the new coronavirus from spreading, including to the Russian territory, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday.

"Currently, the Russian side in close cooperation with Chinese partners is taking all necessary measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus to the territory of the Russian Federation ... As I have already said, telephone hotlines operate in diplomatic missions," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The new strain of coronavirus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organization, was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in the Hubei province in late December and has since spread to more than 20 other countries. So far, the virus has infected over 45,000 people worldwide, resulting in the deaths of over 1,110 people.

Related Topics

World Russia China Wuhan December All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cancer-Bio Conference to start on Feb 13 at Punjab ..

5 minutes ago

Minister reviews measures to control Coronavirus

5 minutes ago

US Views Libya Truce as Fraying, Urges External Ac ..

6 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank 2019 net profit rises 4.0% ..

36 minutes ago

UAE braces for most sustainable edition of Expo

36 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed views masterplan of Jabal Al Dhan ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.