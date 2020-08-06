UrduPoint.com
Moscow Taking Note Of Minsk's Unfriendly Actions - Source In Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 04:48 PM

Moscow Taking Note of Minsk's Unfriendly Actions - Source in Foreign Ministry

Moscow is taking note of Minsk's treatment of Russian citizens and drawing conclusions, a source in the Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday, regarding Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's latest comment on Russian detainees

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Moscow is taking note of Minsk's treatment of Russian citizens and drawing conclusions, a source in the Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday, regarding Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's latest comment on Russian detainees.

Lukashenko has reportedly decided to invite prosecutors general from Russia and Ukraine because of detention of more than 30 Russians near Minsk. According to Lukashenko, if Moscow and Kiev do not respond to the invitation, Minsk will make the decision on its own.

"We carefully take note of all actions against Russia and its citizens and draw relevant conclusions," the source said.

