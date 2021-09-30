UrduPoint.com

Moscow Taking Note Of Reports About Tajik, Afghan Forces Being Pulled To Border

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

Moscow Taking Note of Reports About Tajik, Afghan Forces Being Pulled to Border

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Moscow takes note of reports about Tajikistan and Afghanistan pulling their forces to the common border, Alexey Zaytsev, the deputy director of the Russian foreign ministry's information and press department, said on Thursday.

"We observe with concern growing tensions in Tajik-Afghan relations against the backdrop of mutual harsh statements by the leaders of the two countries. There are reports of pulling by the sides their armed forces to the common border," Zaytsev told reporters.

In this regard, Moscow calls on Dushanbe and Kabul to search for "mutually acceptable options to settle the current situation," the diplomat added.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Moscow Russia Dushanbe Tajikistan Border

Recent Stories

ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier: 18 teams will t ..

ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier: 18 teams will take part in 16-day training ca ..

6 minutes ago
 Saba Qamar spills the beans for fans about her upc ..

Saba Qamar spills the beans for fans about her upcoming song

13 minutes ago
 AED6 billion of weeklong real estate transactions ..

AED6 billion of weeklong real estate transactions in Dubai

25 minutes ago
 34,365 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

34,365 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

25 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to King Salman on de ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to King Salman on death of Princess Hala bint Abdu ..

40 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid welcomes representatives of 19 ..

Mohammed bin Rashid welcomes representatives of 192 countries participating in E ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.