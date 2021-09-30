Moscow Taking Note of Reports About Tajik, Afghan Forces Being Pulled to Border

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Moscow takes note of reports about Tajikistan and Afghanistan pulling their forces to the common border, Alexey Zaytsev, the deputy director of the Russian foreign ministry's information and press department, said on Thursday.

"We observe with concern growing tensions in Tajik-Afghan relations against the backdrop of mutual harsh statements by the leaders of the two countries. There are reports of pulling by the sides their armed forces to the common border," Zaytsev told reporters.

In this regard, Moscow calls on Dushanbe and Kabul to search for "mutually acceptable options to settle the current situation," the diplomat added.